Koei Tecmo is giving all its employees a 23 per cent raise

Koei Tecmo has announced that it will be increasing the salaries of its staff, following a trend of other Japanese publishers doing the same.

Announcing the news on its website, Koei Tecmo will be increasing the average basic salary of its employees in Japan by 23 per cent per month, an increase of around £442 (73,000 yen) per month (thanks, Game Developer). As well as this, the starting salary for new graduates has been increased to £1756 (290,000 yen) per month, up from £1417 (234,000 yen).

Koei Tecmo says it has done so “to improve employee job satisfaction,” and in addition to its performance bonus, the company will also introduce a new special bonus that will reward employees for achieving its mid-term management plan early. Employees will see this change in June, though it will be backdated to the start of this fiscal year.

“We are implementing these measures in order to reward our employees for their efforts and to create a better working environment for their further growth,” said Koei Tecmo (translations from VGC). “Based on the belief that human resources are the most important asset of the Group, we have long been working on measures to improve the job satisfaction of our employees.”

Koei Tecmo also not that performance in the fiscal year of 2021 was strong in spite of factors like the Covid-19 pandemic, and that it is sure that it will exceed its profit target for the final year of its three-year medium-term management plan.

Last month, Bandai Namco announced it would also be giving its employees a raise, adding up to around £3900 more a year. And Capcom announced similarly in March that it would be raising its employees’ base salaries by 30 per cent.

