Koei Tecmo president wants to make ‘Dynasty Warriors’ x ‘Mario’ crossover

The president of Koei Tecmo, Hisashi Koinuma, has revealed in an interview that he would love to make a Dynasty Warriors game with characters from Mario.

The interview with JPGames comes before the release of Samurai Warriors 5, Koinuma and Koei Tecmo’s latest game. Like Dynasty Warriors, the Samurai Warriors series is part of a genre known as ‘Mosou’.

When asked which game franchise would be a good fit for a crossover, Koinuma dismissed suggestions that Sega’s Yakuza series could work. “While I don’t have any ideas on how to make this a reality,” he said, “I think Mario would be my pick”.

Nintendo has already been part of several crossovers with Koei Tecmo, with Koinuma presiding over Hyrule Warriors and Fire Emblem Warriors. Both of these games took characters from their respective universes (The Legend OF Zelda and Fire Emblem) and put them into the Mosou genre.

Koinuma also spoke about Samurai Warriors 5, the upcoming game from Koei Tecmo which will be a reboot of the original title in the series.

“We have been making games that focus on Japanese history for quite some time now,” said Koinuma. “So we do put a lot of emphasis on historical facts, but if we don’t change anything then we can’t surprise the player, so we make sure to mix in original content as well.”

Koei Tecmo recently released a statement letting their fans know that Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires will be postponed from its ‘early 2021’ release date.

Although no clear reasons were revealed for the delay, Koei Tecmo has assured fans that the team working on Dynasty Warriors 9 is endeavouring to “deliver the best game possible”.