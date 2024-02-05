Konami interested in porting original ‘Silent Hill’ games

Konami has apparently been approaching studios about porting the original Silent Hill games to current gen consoles.

In a new series of video commentaries released alongside Silent Hill: The Short Message, level designer Rika Miyatani explained that Konami first approached Hexadrive about working together.

“A few years ago, Konami reached out to us about potentially porting the Silent Hill series,” she explained. “Everyone who was a part of that discussion were big fans of the series. We started talking internally and said ‘ports would be nice’ but what we really wanted to see was Silent Hill remade for current gen consoles.”

Advertisement

“That was the game we wanted to make. We wanted to see the series brought back, and given a new life.” Developers at Hexadrive then spent a few months working on production-quality, mock-up playable demo for a remade Silent Hill 2 as a playable proof-of-concept. “Even though the original idea was to port the games, we came back with a demo to suggest we could work together on a remake instead,” said Miyatani.

Ultimately Konami went with Blooper Team for the Silent Hill 2 Remake but about six months after turning down their proposal, the company came back to Hexadrive to discuss The Short Message.

Miyatani went on to say that The Short Message was designed to “introduce players to the world of Silent Hill”.

“Our game is just one part of what’s on the way for the future of the franchise,” she added.

In November, Konami announced a new, in-house Silent Hill development team under the Silent Productions banner with the aim of creating “large-scale projects that will play a central role in the future game business, such as the development of high-end games on multiple platforms.” It comes as Konami’s third quarter results may have hinted at further remakes.

Advertisement

In other news, Pocketpair are currently spending £380k a month in server fees following the huge success of Palworld.