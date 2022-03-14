Konami is hosting an indie games event to spotlight smaller developers

Konami is hosting an indie games event in Japan to help smaller developers get noticed.

Indie Games Connect 2022 will take place on June 26 at the Konami Creative Center in Ginza, Tokyo. It will be entirely free to both exhibitors and attendees. A statement from the company (as translated by VGC) explains “[we acknowledge that] creators want to have as many people as possible enjoy the work they have created with their own hands”.

It adds “we decided to organise this event in order to create a platform for exchange between creators. We hope that everyone who comes to the event, and all creators who wish to exhibit, will be able to make as big a ‘connection’ as possible, so there will be no exhibition or entrance fees”.

Advertisement

Alongside the free event, Konami is also hosting sessions where indie developers can discuss any concerns they have or ask questions. There will also be seminars by industry professionals and game designers.

Konami has confirmed that one of the seminars will be hosted by Shuhei Yoshida, PlayStation‘s former president of SIE Worldwide Studios. He is currently head of SIE’s Independent Developer Initiative. He plans on talking about “the future of indie games and creators”.

Developers interested in exhibiting can register now on the Konami event website.

In other gaming news, Riot has shared its plans to tackle disruptive behaviour by players in League Of Legends. It hopes to reinforce positive play through rewards, while focusing on the 95 per cent of players who are not disruptive.

Advertisement

Also, Deus Ex creator Warren Spector has called NFTs “ridiculous”. In an interview, he said “”I do not understand why anybody would want to climb on that bandwagon”.