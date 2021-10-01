Konami plans to revive ‘Metal Gear’, ‘Castlevania’ and ‘Silent Hill’ series

Konami is reportedly set to revive its biggest premium game franchises, including Metal Gear, Castlevania, and Silent Hill.

This is according to a new report from VGC, who has claimed to have spoken to anonymous publishing sources who did not have permission to discuss their projects publicly.

The first of these projects is a new Castlevania game, which is being described as a “reimagining” of the series that is currently being developed internally at Konami in Japan, with support from local external studios. The last new instalment was 2014’s Castlevania: Lord Of Shadow 2, which was met with mixed reception.

A Metal Gear game is also being worked on by Singapore-based studio Virtuos, with suggestions that it is a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, while Konami has plans to release remasters of the original Metal Gear Solid for modern consoles.

This runs counter to rumours that a remake of Metal Gear Solid is being developed by Bluepoint Games, since acquired by Sony. The last instalment in the series was 2018’s critically panned Metal Gear Survive, developed after series creator Hideo Kojima had left the company.

Finally, as had been rumoured earlier this year, multiple Silent Hill games are currently in development at various external development studios, with one of these studios being a prominent Japanese developer.

In recent years, Konami has been dormant in regards to its premium game development, while in Japan its most lucrative business is its Pachinko gambling games. Earlier this year, the company had denied that it was closing its game divisions after announcing that it was “dissolving” Production Divisions 1, 2 and 3, which referred to its video game development teams.

Meanwhile, Konami’s latest release eFootball 2022 has received “overwhelmingly negative” user reviews on Steam since the the free-to-play title launched on September 30, while fans have been especially critical of its awful graphics.