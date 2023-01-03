Konami teases more forthcoming new game reveals

Konami has started 2023 by promising even more new game reveals this year.

As part of their annual New Year’s message to fans, the company discussed bringing “new games for well-known series” this year, which follows recent hints that they are set to revive a number of dormant franchises.

The company also said that it has new and unannounced projects “deeply and quietly underway”.

Advertisement

“Happy New Year to all game fans,” the message began. “Thank you very much for enjoying many of Konami’s games last year.

“This year is the Year of the Rabbit, and we are planning new games for well-known series, with the aim of making even greater strides.

“In addition, new projects that we have yet to announce to you are also deeply and quietly underway. Please look forward to Konami’s future announcements.”

See the full message here.

Elsewhere at Konami, the studio recently announced that they are remaking the classic survival horror video game Silent Hill 2. The announcement was made during the company’s much-anticipated Silent Hill showcase in October, which also confirmed two new games (Silent Hill Townfall and Silent Hill F), a movie (Return To Silent Hill) and a “live, real-time interactive series” (Silent Hill Ascension).

Advertisement

Originally released in September 2001 on PlayStation 2, Xbox and PC, the remake is being developed by the Polish studio Bloober Team (who has worked on horror titles including Blair Witch and The Medium) for PlayStation 5 and PC (via Steam).

A teaser trailer premiered during the Konami showcase, with a description of the remake adding: “Experience a master-class in psychological survival horror ― lauded as the best in the series ― on the latest hardware with chilling visuals and visceral sounds.”

“The revival of the Silent Hill series does not end with Silent Hill 2,” Konami producer Motoi Okamoto wrote in a blog on the PlayStation website. “We have announced not just the remake of a past classic, but also multiple titles with all-new stories. The creation of new games is what truly brings the franchise back.

Okamoto also confirmed during the showcase that the company is working with other developers on further Silent Hill projects.