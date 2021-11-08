Konami “temporarily” pulls ‘Metal Gear Solid’ 2 and 3 from all storefronts

Konami has halted sales for Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3, removing the games from all digital storefronts due to licences for in-game historical footage.

As of today (November 8), Konami has revealed that it is “temporarily” removing every edition of Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3.

A statement from Konami explains the decision:

“We are currently working on renewing the licenses for select historical archive footage used in-game, therefore, we have made the temporary decision to begin suspending the sale of Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3 and all products that include these games from digital storefronts globally starting from November 8th, 2021.”

While stressing that the removal of both games is temporary, Konami thanks fans for their “continued support of the Metal Gear series” and says that it is working “towards making these products available for purchase once again”.

Most of the titles are being pulled from older platforms such as the PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360 and 3DS, however MGS 2 has been removed from GOG and the Metal Gear Solid HD collection has also been pulled from PlayStation Now.

Some fans believe that this is a sign that Konami is working on remasters for both games, as mentions of HD remasters for both games were reportedly mentioned in a recent leak.

Back in October, it was reported that Virtuos is working on an “unannounced remake”, which a source alleges is MGS 3. The project is reportedly working on the game as a full remake rather than a remaster.

