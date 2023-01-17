Konami to make ‘Metal Gear’ announcement soon, according to voice actor

Quinton Flynn, the voice actor behind Raiden, has strongly hinted that Konami is due to make a Metal Gear announcement in the next few weeks.

Flynn voiced Raiden in Metal Gear Solid 2, 4 and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance.

Last month, he shared a video advertising his Cameo page. “Metal Gear Rising 10th Anniversary next month,” replied one excitable fan. “Perhaps a Rising 2 along with the rest of the upcoming Metal Gear showcase might just make it,” added another, even though no showcase has been announced.

Flynn then replied, telling fans to “stayed tuned for things to be announced in the coming weeks,” alongside a winking face emoji.

Stayed tuned for things to be announced in the coming weeks 😉 — Quinton Flynn (@quintonflynn) January 17, 2023

Back in 2021 Virtuos, a development studio that has worked on a vast number of AAA titles, was rumoured to be developing a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

Around the same time, Konami was also rumoured to be releasing remasters of the original three titles ahead of some “larger release”, however Konami never confirmed either project.

However, Konami started the year by talking about releasing “new games for well-known series” this year, following recent hints that it is set to revive a number of dormant franchises.

The company also said that it has new and unannounced projects “deeply and quietly underway”.

In other MGS news, Oscar Isaac has said he’s still “hopeful” that a movie will be made.

Back in 2020, Isaac was cast as Solid Snake in Sony’s long-awaited adaptation of Metal Gear Solid alongside director Jordan Vogt-Roberts and producer Avi Arad. However, production has yet to begin and a release date has never been confirmed.

Series creator Hideo Kojima is currently working on Death Stranding 2, following his departure from Konami in 2015.

Death Stranding 2 will see the return of Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges, Troy Baker as Higgs and Léa Seydoux as Fragile while Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna join the cast.

A release date is yet to be confirmed but after Kojima shared several photos of him hanging out with CHVRCHES, many fans assume the band will also be involved in the sequel to 2019’s Death Stranding.

In other news, Google has just released the last ever game for the Stadia platform, ahead of its shutdown tomorrow (January 18).