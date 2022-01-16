Konami’s ‘Castlevania’ artwork NFTs sell for over £115,000

Konami’s first auction of NFTs featured artwork inspired by the Castlevania series to celebrate the series’ 35th anniversary, and they’ve been selling for a lot of money.

The Konami Memorial NFT collection features artwork and video clips from the Castlevania series that had been minted into NFTs. This effectively means that only one person can own the piece of artwork, and it can be provably linked back to them.

By 8am on Saturday, January 15, the entire Konami Memorial collection had been sold, with an average sale price of over £8,500 (as reported by VGC).

The highest selling NFT was an artwork based on the Dracula’s Castle map, which sold for £19,406.21. Another artwork of Circle Of The Moon was sold for over £12,000, and a 3-minute highlights video featuring footage of gameplay from various Castlevania games was also minted into an NFT and sold for £12,809.

OpenSea, the marketplace that hosted the auction, takes a 2.5 per cent commission from every sale on its website, meaning Konami earned over £114,000 from the auction. However, this number may not be final as Konami can claim ten per cent royalties on any further sales of the artwork.

After the auction’s success, there is a high likelihood that Konami will return with more NFTs to trade. Konami has called the Castlevania artwork the “first” project that it has planned with NFTs.

