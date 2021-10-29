Krafton Inc to acquire ‘Subnautica’ developer Unknown Worlds

Krafton Inc has announced that it is acquiring Subnautica developer Unknown Worlds as its sixth independent studio, alongside others such as PUBG Studios, Bluehole Studio, and more.

Unknown Studios is the developer behind the Natural Selection mod for the original Half-Life, which later got its own full release. The studio then went on to develop Subnautica.

“Unknown Worlds are incredibly skilled and passionate developers with an unparalleled gift for creativity and a proven track record of building successful player-driven worlds,” said CH Kim, CEO of Krafton Inc, in an announcement. “Krafton will spare no effort in helping them. Not only do they enhance our development capabilities, but we share a goal of creating unique experiences for global audiences.”

“It was immediately apparent how closely Unknown Worlds and Krafton are aligned in the way we think about games and game development,” said Charlie Cleveland, CEO of Unknown Worlds, in the same announcement. “Subnautica and PUBG both started humbly and evolved successfully through constant iteration and feedback. We want to bring new games to the world stage – and with Krafton, we’re a big step closer. We’re truly looking forward to our future together.”

The post ended with a tease of what is coming next from Unknown Worlds, saying “Unknown Worlds will function as an independent game development studio wholly owned by Krafton and will continue to operate globally with talent seated throughout the world. Unknown Worlds’ structure and leadership will remain in place to retain its unique creative identity. In addition to ongoing updates for Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero, Unknown Worlds is currently working on a new genre-defining game, which is slated to launch into early access in 2022.”

In other news, PUBG Mobile is partnering with Liverpool FC to add the team’s branded kit to the free to play battle royale.