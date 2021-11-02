Kratos, Aloy and Nathan Drake star in new Champion’s League ad

A new PlayStation advert starring some of the platform’s biggest stars playing in the Champion’s League has been released.

The advert, which sees the likes of God of War‘s Kratos, Horizon Forbidden West‘s Aloy and the Uncharted series Nathan Drake take to the field. Ratchet and Clank also make an appearance.

The ad begins with Kratos and Atreus from God of War leading the team out to the field, while Aloy strategies the teams’ formation. In what surely must be some sort of foul, Nathan Drake is then seen climbing out of the stadium using his grappling hook.

Ratchet and Clank then emerge from an inter-dimensional portal, which must be handy when travelling for away matches, in order to tend to an injured player. Nathan Drake then finds himself at the top of the stadium, which, while a decent view, must be murder to get to for every game.

PlayStation is a current sponsor of Champion’s League football, and the advert currently runs during televised matches played in the competition.

The advert is theoretically designed to get people to buy a PlayStation 5. The issue is, there aren’t any to buy. Sony is attempting to rectify this by chartering three flights filled with PlayStation 5‘s in order to battle supply issues in the UK in time for Christmas.

To date (November 2) Sony has hired three Boeing 747’s to fly PlayStation 5 stock into London Heathrow airport within the last week. This move is to deal with supply issues for the current-gen console, according to VGC. While it has been almost a year since the PlayStation 5 was initially launched, the UK (and most places) is still been plagued by supply issues.

In other news, an ex-Nintendo programmer has shared a video showing that Nintendo 64 classic The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time had functioning portals before the game Portal.