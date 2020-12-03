Play as Kratos from ‘God Of War’ in ‘Fortnite’ Season 5

Fortnite users will soon be able to play as God Of War’s Kratos, according to a new leak.

Players of the popular battle royale are used to tie-ins with other franchises – a new skin based on The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda was released yesterday (December 2), while Season 4 of the game was entirely Marvel-themed – and the next one to get the Fortnite treatment appears to be the popular action adventure series, God Of War.

This is according to leaked images from dataminer HYPEX. The first seems to be an ad for the upcoming skin, featuring Kratos with a full beard based on his appearance in 2018’s God Of War, albeit in Fortnite art style. The other is an in-game screenshot of the Ghost Of Sparta.

Check out the leaked images below.

Kratos will be a skin soon! (Reposted for a better image) pic.twitter.com/S6lgYMcGJR — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 2, 2020

First level 300 in season 5 lmaoo pic.twitter.com/22pKN0w7b1 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Sony has seemingly confirmed the Kratos skin. Hours after the leaks went public, the video game company posted a cryptic audio teaser on Twitter that features Fortnite’s Agent Jones talking about adding a new character that sounds like Kratos into the battle royale

“Note to self: do not research targets before transporting them to the island. Because, if you do, you might find out a few things you really don’t wanna know,” Jones says. “Like, I don’t know, for example that the next guy you’re picking up has literally vanquished multiple gods, with his bare hands, in a fit of uncontrollable rage.”

Listen to the audio teaser below.

Season 5 of Fortnite, dubbed “Zero Point”, launched yesterday, bringing along with it a fresh storyline, new mechanics and a slew of original characters. In addition, weapons such as the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun and the Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper Rifle have also been introduced.

Fortnite can be played for free on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Android. However, the game is not available on Apple platforms, such as iOS and Mac, due to Epic Games’ ongoing legal dispute with the tech giant.