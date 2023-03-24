Lance Reddick has “performances yet to come” in ‘Destiny 2’

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has revealed that late actor Lance Reddick still has “performances yet to come” in the game.

In a blog published yesterday (March 23), Bungie paid tribute to Reddick, who died last Friday (March 17).

“As the voice of Commander Zavala – the stalwart commander of the Vanguard – Lance brought to life a character who has become virtually synonymous with Destiny itself,” wrote the studio.

“The tributes that have poured in for Lance have been overwhelming; from endless heartfelt messages on social media to impromptu gatherings of respect in Zavala’s corner of the Tower, overlooking the Last City. As an actor, musician, gamer, and family man, the passion Lance brought to the things he loved was reflected in the eyes and hearts of all who loved him.”

However, Reddick’s role in Destiny 2‘s recent Lightfall expansion will not be his last. In the blog, Bungie said the studio will “honour his presence through his performances yet to come in the game,” revealing Reddick had already recorded future dialogue for Commander Zavala.

Earlier in the week, a developer at Bungie recalled the time he played Destiny with Reddick.

“A ragtag group of the Raids and Community teams launched into Wrath with Lance on a weekday night,” Battle said, clarifying that it wasn’t a PR event — Reddick was just looking for a team to play a raid with.

“This is when I learned he played Warlock, which cracked me up. He didn’t want a carry, and he didn’t need one. On every fight he learned a mechanic role.”

“The whole run he was kind, sociable, and patient,” said Battle, who described Reddick as “the kind of person you’d want to add to your friends list to play with again sometime”.

Following Reddick’s death, Destiny 2 players flocked to his in-game character to pay tribute.