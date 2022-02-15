Lara Croft statue lands in London ahead of immersive ‘Tomb Raider’ experience

A statue of Lara Croft has been unveiled in Camden, London ahead of the launch of Tomb Raider: The Live Experience

Tomb Raider: The Live Experience launches April 1 and sees teams of 8 people explore a 30,000 square foot destination within the famous Stable Market in Camden.

According to the website “Tomb Raider: The Live Experience will take adventure-seekers on a journey to join Lara Croft on her pursuit to recover a powerful artifact that has fallen into the hands of a dangerous enemy.

“Your mission? To save the world. Escape a sinking ship, explore the jungles of Costa Rica, discover an ancient tomb, work through environmental puzzles and battle a secret order as this new adrenaline fuelled attraction, complete with beautiful scenic worlds, live actors and characters from the Tomb Raider franchise comes to life.”

Lara Croft lands in London. She's taking up residence in the Stables Market, so head down to Camden and pay her a visit. 🏹 #TombRaider #TombRaiderLive pic.twitter.com/V6CloufDJ5 — Tomb Raider: The LIVE Experience (@TRaiderLIVE) February 15, 2022

The 9ft statue features design elements from across the 25 years of Tomb Raider‘s history.

Tomb Raider: The Live Experience has been created by Little Lion Entertainment, the team behind The Crystal Maze Live Experience, in collaboration with Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix.

Tom Lionetti-Maguire, CEO & Founder of Little Lion Entertainment Limited, said: “This experience is a game changer for live experiences! To be working with Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix is an honour and even more special given it’s marking the 25th anniversary of the franchise.”

“‘Unique’ doesn’t even begin to describe how much this legendary explorer’s experience is going to take people’s breath away. We make our guests the stars of the action, and what a wild time they are in for here,” Lionetti-Maguire added.

Dallas Dickinson, Tomb Raider Executive Producer at Crystal Dynamics added: “Lara is an icon who transcends generations, so we know that fans of all ages will run, jump, and swing at this chance to save the world alongside their hero, Lara Croft.”

Tickets are currently available to purchase here from May 2022 until December, priced at £77 per person.

Last year Ian Livingstone, former president and CEO of Eidos Interactive, told NME that “nobody had an idea just how big Lara Croft would become, but she’s survived the test of time.”

“Lara Croft is an iconic character and she will inevitably go on – all I say is, long live Lara,” he added.