‘Tomb Raider’ protagonist Lara Croft could be coming to ‘Fortnite’

A Fortnite dataminer has uncovered new data that suggests Tomb Raider’s iconic protagonist Lara Croft may be headed to the popular battle royale game.

According to Fortnite leaker and data miner Mang0e, a skin codenamed “Typhoon” will be added into the popular battle royale game, and it will be a female character. The leak also showed that the potential skin may feature reactive elements, and that its portal will “flicker”.

Check out Mang0e’s tweet below.

A new crossover skin, "Typhoon" will arrive soon. Info:

– The skin will be female

– The skin might have reactive styles

– It's portal seems to have a custom "flicker" effect Portal Image via @ximton <3 pic.twitter.com/hTEpHwveU6 — Mang0e | Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) January 16, 2021

Fans have since flooded Mang0e with replies on Twitter, speculating that the character in question could be Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft.

Check out a few of the tweets below.

Maybe she has a reactive totem or something it’s prolly Lara Croft — VynomAndrek (@VynomAndrek) January 16, 2021

While the skin has not been confirmed by Epic Games nor any other official account, the Tomb Raider Twitter account did send out a cryptic tweet on on January 12 a tweet that featured several emojis in a thought bubble – one of them being a pickaxe, an item synonymous with Fortnite.

( ⛏️🏃🏻‍♀️🏹 )

╰◟◞ ͜ ◟◞◟◞ ͜ ◟◞ ͜ ◞ ╯ — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) January 11, 2021

If a Lara Croft skin is really in the works, it would not be surprising, given the game’s rich history of tie-ins with other franchises. Following the game’s Marvel-themed season last year, the latest season of Fortnite introduced skins based on Star Wars’ The Mandalorian, Kratos from God Of War, Master Chief from Halo and DC’s Green Arrow.

In other news, Square Enix has announced a new Tomb Raider mobile game. Tomb Raider Reloaded will be a free-to-play mobile action arcade, and will feature iconic enemies from the franchise’s mainline instalments including wolves, giant spiders, and a T-Rex. Little else has been announced about the game, although it is slated to release sometime in 2021 for iOS and Android devices.