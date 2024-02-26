Larian condemns “threats and toxicity” following mod-breaking ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ patch

Larian Studios has spoken out against the “threats and toxicity” developers have received following a mod-breaking patch for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Last week, Larian announced it was working on “robust” official mod support after a hotfix disrupted the script editor that many mods are built around.

Director of publishing Michael Douse confirmed a new system was in place, but it would require testing and Larian wanted the modding communities as involved as possible in the update. “We know this sucks, we know you want to play with mods, and we want to make this right,” read a statement.

Advertisement

However, it seems that isn’t enough for some players. Last night [25 February] Douse reiterated that Larian would be talking in-depth about mod support soon. “Been working on it since launch. As always, we’ll discuss it in our way with our community,” he continued. “Threats & toxicity against our devs & community teams will only harm the conversation. Please stop that.”

“Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game that went from [less than] 2 mil players to way over 10 in a very short space of time, so it’s natural the conversation becomes muddier and complex. But in order to maintain the same level of dialogue, we need people to understand that these conversations take time,” Douse added. “If you truly want to know things about the game, please don’t chip away at the people who connect us all.”

We’ll be talking in depth about what our mod support will look like soon. Been working on it since launch. As always, we’ll discuss it in our way with our community. Threats & toxicity against our devs & community teams will only harm the conversation. Please stop that. — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) February 25, 2024

He said that 99.9 per cent of Baldur’s Gate 3 players were the “absolute best” but “I suppose it was inevitable that when you have a city, a few bad eggs will start a fire.”

“Don’t get angry at mod authors, support teams, community or developers. Our focus is to patch the game while working on future mod support. I understand why it’s frustrating, so what we all need to do is focus on that future.”

Larian is currently assembling a team to focus on supporting mod curation for Baldur’s Gate 3, with official mod support set to cover “classes, UI, customisation, spells, and certain assets and game mechanics,” but is still “several” months away from launch.

Advertisement

In other news, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege creative director Alexander Karpazis has shut down talk of a sequel to the online tactical shooter.