Larian Studios drops ‘Baldur’s Gate III’ teaser, more to come later this month

The first announcement will be at the Guerilla Collective

By Puah Ziwei
Baldur's Gate III Larian Studio
Baldur's Gate III. Credit: Larian Studio official Twitter

Larian Studios has released a new teaser for its upcoming game, Baldur’s Gate III, featuring never-before-seen gameplay footage.

The 40-second clip, which was released via the studio’s official Twitter, features a slew of previously unseen locations, characters casting high-level spells and a sneak peek at the game’s stealth mechanic. It also includes scenes of some of the game’s enemies, including the main antagonist, the mind flayer.

Along with the trailer, Larian also announced that it would be revealing more about Baldur’s Gate III throughout the month, starting with the Guerilla Collective showcase on June 6. Watch the teaser below.

The Guerilla Collective event is a new multi-day online games festival that is a “coalition of leading independent game companies”. Other indie companies involved include ZA/UM (which developed Disco Elysium), Paradox Interactive (Europa Universalis franchise), Versus Evil (The Banner Saga) and more. For the complete list of participants, check out the event’s official website.

Besides Baldur’s Gate III, Larian also previously teased “a (couple) Divinity announcement(s)” during their appearance at the Guerilla Collective. However, the company’s director of publishing, Michael Douse, later clarified that the news will not be a new Divinity game.

Larian Studios head Swen Vincke previously noted that development on Baldur’s Gate III had taken a hit due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, he also stressed that the game is still on track for “early access” beta release later this year.

