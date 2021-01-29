Next ‘Tomb Raider’ game promises to unite the series’ timelines

The next Tomb Raider game is set to unify the timelines of the Origin Trilogy and the older games, according to a video from Crystal Dynamics.

2020 marks the 20th anniversary of Tomb Raider, and the community team created a video to let fans know what is coming up for the celebration, which they shared via Twitter.

We're celebrating 25 Years of Tomb Raider throughout 2021, with community features, nostalgic content, and surprises along the way! pic.twitter.com/cOmsfVj8jr — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) January 27, 2021

Game director Will Kerslake appeared in the video to give a hint at what may is coming for the series in the future. Talking about the potential for future games, he said they wanted to link the origin reboot trilogy that started in 2013 to the original games which featured a “seasoned and confident adventurer”

Kerslake continued saying that the development team saw “a future of Tomb Raider unfolding after these established adventures, telling stories that build upon the breadth of both Core Design and Crystal Dynamics’ games, working to unify these timelines.”

The video also repeated the news that Netflix, Legendary Television and dj2 entertainment are teaming up to create a new Tomb Raider animated series, which the streaming platform announced via twitter on January 27.

The most iconic heroine in video games is jumping to animation! Tomb Raider is a new anime series from @Legendary following Lara Croft after the events of the video-game reboot trilogy. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 27, 2021

In other Tomb Raider news, a dataminer discovered a new female skin coming to Fortnite. The skin, codenamed “Typhoon” was discovered shortly after the official Tomb Raider twitter account put out a cryptic tweet which featured a dream-bubble surrounding Pickaxe, an item that is now synonymous with Fortnite thanks to a wealth of cosmetics in the game.

Lara is set to come to iOS and Android devices in a new mobile game called Tomb Raider Reloaded, which is set to be a free-to-play mobile action arcade game, with a teaser trailer that nods to enemies from the series past.