Lawsuit filed against Sony’s PS5 DualSense for ‘controller drift’

A US law firm has hit Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) with a class action lawsuit, alleging that the PS5 DualSense controllers are defective due to drift.

According to a report from IGN the lawsuit, filed by law firm Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP on behalf of plaintiff Lmarc Turner, focuses solely on the DualSense controller’s drift issue, and Sony’s handling of the problem. The complaint notes that the DualSense controllers have “a defect that results in characters or gameplay moving on the screen without user command or manual operation of the joystick”, also known as ‘controller drift’.

It also alleges that Sony was reportedly aware of the situation “through online consumer complaints, complaints made by consumers directly to it, and through its own pre-release testing”.

The lawsuit claims that consumers who reached out to Sony when faced with controller issues were met with limited repair options, which include “long wait times and having to deal with a maze of pre-recorded phone prompts before finally speaking with an agent concerning repairs”.

For the class action lawsuit, Turner is reportedly seeking a jury trial, “monetary relief for damages suffered, declaratory relief, and public injunctive relief”. Exact details surrounding regarding the damages sought after remain unclear at this time.

Turner reportedly purchased their PS5 until around February 5 2021, and discovered the controller drift issue on the same day. The documents note that Turner would not have bought the console, or “would have paid substantially less for it” if he had known of the drift defect.

Sony has allegedly only performed “minor refurbishment” to the defected controllers and sent it back to consumers “still defective and susceptible to manifestation of the Drift Defect in the future”.

Sony has not reportedly not responded to the lawsuit. It has also not provided any comment on the situation.