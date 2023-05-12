A ‘Layers Of Fear’ PC demo is set for release

Bloober Team has announced that a Layers Of Fear PC demo will be available to play on May 15 ahead of its June launch.

Layers of Fear is set to release in June 2023 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S — and although an exact date has yet to be confirmed — players will get a chance to play early with the upcoming demo.

Layers of Fear‘s PC demo will be available from May 15 and will run until May 22, and will let players experience “the first few minutes of the game.”

The developer also shared a brand-new look at the game with a cinematic intro, which you can view in full above.

“Step into the unsettling world of Layers of Fear, where mysteries and danger lurk around every corner,” Bloober Team said. “With only one month left until the release of the Layers series’ crowning work, we invite you to watch the cinematic intro of the upcoming game.”

A separate live stream will also premiere on the day and give fans an “exclusive look into the game with insights from the Creative Director [Damian Kocurek] himself.”

The Layers Of Fear PC system requirements have also been released, indicating the settings for minimum, recommended, recommended with ray tracing, and recommended ray tracing 4K (via GamesRadar). You can check them out below.

The upcoming horror game is built in Unreal Engine 5, and is described as more than a remake of the first two games, as it aims to combine the stories of both of them into an entirely new experience.

