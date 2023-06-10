‘Layers Of Fear’ trailer reveals spooky story details ahead of launch

Bloober Team has shared a new trailer for its upcoming horror game Layers Of Fear, revealing key story details ahead of the game’s launch this month.

Set to launch next week (June 15), Layers Of Fear will include the first two Layers Of Fear titles and all of their downloadable content, along with a new story that will “tie the entire series together,” according to the game’s Steam page.

Today (June 10), a new trailer detailing that story was shared during the Future Games Show. Check it out below:

“This is the story of the Writer,” reads the trailer’s description. “One day, she moves to a far-off lighthouse, intending to create her magnum opus. However, she encounters something beyond her expectations in this isolated place.”

“Feel the horror hidden inside an abandoned lighthouse — a place of unknown origin. Where the ominous atmosphere is palpable, with hints of a ghostly entity lurking within its walls.”

The latest trailer features plenty of scares — including impossibly shifting architecture, which is a running theme for the psychological horror series. It also draws attention to a copy of Faust — which follows a scholar who falls to ruin after wagering their soul to the devil, a theme the trailer appears to foreshadow.

Besides the Writer’s new story, Layers Of Fear also revisits the series’ 2016 and 2019 games with visual improvements, as both games have been “rebuilt from the ground up” using Unreal Engine 5.

For those wondering if their PC will be able to run the newly-improved titles, Bloober Team recently shared a detailed set of system requirements for the game.

Meanwhile, Bloober Team continues to work on its remake of Silent Hill 2, which the studio says will only make “very safe” changes to Konami‘s 2001 horror game.