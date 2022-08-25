‘Layers Of Fears’ Gamescom trailer shows off new story chapter

Bloober Team has shared a brand-new trailer for upcoming horror title Layers Of Fears at Gamescom.

Built in Unreal Engine 5, Bloober Team has described the third installment in the franchise as more than a remake of the first two games, as it aims to combine the stories of both of them into an entirely new experience.

This new trailer focuses on a brand-new story chapter called “The Final Note,” where the player will actually take up the role of the Painter’s wife from the original game.

Advertisement

Check out the new Layers Of Fears trailer from yesterday (August 24) below.

“Layers Of Fears will be the complete, definitive and at the same time unpredictable way to discover the stories of artists enslaved by their obsessions. Prepare for an exquisite horror experience thanks to the expanded plot lines that will cast a new light on the overarching narrative,” reads the trailer description.

As a developer dedicated to psychological horror experiences, Bloober Team has made Layers Of Fear, Observer, Blair Witch and The Medium.

Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno also talked about how the studio is approaching this combined retelling in Layers Of Fears recently: “Our plan was to recreate the games, but we didn’t want to make it a simple collection of two remastered games. We’ve worked out a new approach, something that is maybe not yet obvious. But I can tell you there’s a reason why we called it Layers of Fears.”

Layers Of Fears is expected to release in early 2023 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, check out the Steam page here.

Advertisement

In other video game news, Brace Yourself Games has provided a first look at Rift Of The Necrodancer, a spin-off of rhythm game Crypt Of The Necrodancer.