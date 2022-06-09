‘Layers Of Fears’ premiere trailer reveals a haunting psychedelic horror

A trailer has been released for the next instalment of the Layers of Fear series, Layers of Fears. The third game in the series will be released in early 2023.

The trailer is a visual cacophony of haunting images as we seemingly explore the tortured mind of an artist. Pensive portraits and canvasses smeared with blood are accompanied by clips of dark and foreboding rooms.

Layers of Fears is being developed in Unreal Engine 5 and the foreboding visuals of the trailer reflect the firepower that developer Bloober Team has at their disposal.

Portrayed in the trailer as “a psychedelic horror chronicle”, the player can expect a host of mind-bending experiences as they traverse their way through Layers of Fears.

In a news release, Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno stated: “We are bringing back a franchise that is really special for us, in a new form that will give players a truly fresh gaming experience and that will shed new light on the overall story.”

Layers of Fears is planned for release early next year for PC, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

