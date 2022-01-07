‘League Of Legends’ celebrates Season 2022 with a music video featuring 2WEI

A cinematic has been released for the start of League Of Legends Season 2022 with music produced by 2WEI.

The Call is the latest cinematic released by Riot Games and features several champions in various battles. The trailer features the champions Pantheon, Leona, Olaf, Ornn, Volibear, Sejuani, Kaisa, and Tailyah.

The trailer also features new music, which has become a staple of League Of Legends trailers. The song, also titled The Call, features 2WEI, Louis Leibfried, and Edda Hayes. The piece was written by Louis „LoOF” Leibfried, Hermann Schepetkov, Christian Vorländer, Simon Heeger, and produced by 2WEI and Mr. Herms. Colm McGuinness and SVRCINA performed additional vocals.

The Call is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

League Of Legends also unveiled a new champion recently. Zeri, the Spark of Zaun, is set to launch with patch 12.2 and is focused on weaponised electricity. Her passive is called Living Battery and gives her a burst of movement speed whenever she receives a shield. Zeri also absorbs any shields she destroys from other enemies.

Zeri’s ultimate ability is Lightning Crash, which “discharges a nova of electricity, damaging nearby enemies, and overcharges herself for a moderate duration”. This overcharge gives Zeri more damage, attack speed and movement speed, and attacking enemies refreshes the duration of overcharge. While overcharged, Burst Fire’s damage concentrates into a faster triple shot that chains lightning between enemies.

In other news, Riot has revealed the next agent coming to Valorant. Neon is from the Philippines and is a highly mobile character. Her abilities allow her to run faster than other agents or obscure vision with a wall of static electricity. She will be introduced in Episode 4, Act 1, alongside a battlepass full of goodies.