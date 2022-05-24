‘League Of Legends’ champion Bel’Veth gets shape-changing kit revealed

Ahead of Bel’Veth coming to League Of Legends in patch 12.11, developer Riot Games has outlined what players can expect from her abilities.

Last week, Riot announced Bel’Veth with a biography and unsettling cinematic trailer. Today (May 24), the studio has gone into more detail on Bel’Veth’s abilities.

Bel’Veth’s passive is called Death In Lavender, and provides increased attack speed whenever she uses an ability. This ability also allows Bel’Veth to harvest Lavender stacks from killing champions or large monsters, which add permanent bonus attack speed. This is particularly powerful because Bel’Veth has no attack speed cap and uses short attack animations, however Riot has tried to balance this by giving her auto-attacks and on-hit effects less damage, and Bel’Veth will get no attack speed from levelling up.

Advertisement

Her Q ability is called Void Surge, which allows her to dash in one of four directions. Each direction has a unique cooldown that scales with attack speed, and hitting a champion will damage them and apply on-hit effects.

Bel’Veth’s W ability is Above And Beyond, which knocks up and slows anyone hit by it. As a bonus, hitting a champion with Above And Beyond reduces the cooldown of Void Surge based on which direction the champion was hit.

The champion’s E, Royal Maelstrom, creates a “storm of slashes” in her vicinity that provides damage reduction and increased life steal. Royal Maelstrom’s damage scales off enemies’ missing health, and having a higher attack speed will create more slashes.

Finally, Bel’Veth’s ultimate ability is Endless Banquet, and this has several parts. Endless Banquet has a passive that gives every second attack against the same target additional true damage, which can stack indefinitely. The passive also means epic monsters and champions killed by Bel’Veth will drop Void Coral, which is used for Endless Banquet’s active ability.

Advertisement

This active ability allows Bel’Veth to consume a piece of Void Coral to explode, which slows nearby enemies and deals true damage. This also causes Bel’Veth to change into her monstrous true form, which gives increased maximum health, out-of-combat movement speed, higher attack range, and more attack speed. In her true form, Bel’Veth can also use Void Surge to dash through walls.

As an added bonus, killing larger monsters – such as Rift Herald and Baron Nashor – drop special types of Void Coral, which can be consumed for additional bonuses. Beyond doing all of the above, consuming stronger Void Coral grants Bel’Veth more time in her true form, and transforms any minions that die in her presence to be reborn as Voidlings – smaller creatures “that will serve Bel’Veth by marching down the lane in which they were spawned.”

In other League Of Legends news, Riot has outlined its philosophy behind an upcoming Champion Durability update.