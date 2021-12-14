‘League Of Legends’ delays ‘Arcane’-based skin after backlash over quality

Riot Games has delayed the release of League Of Legends skin Firelight Ekko – based on the character’s Arcane appearance – due to concerns that the skin’s quality did not match its price tag.

Since putting Firelight Ekko on the Public Beta Environment (PBE), Riot Games has received criticism that the skin’s quality does not justify its price. Firelight Ekko will cost 1350 RP, which translates to just under £10 in real money, however those who tested the skin noticed that it had very few new effects.

Now, Riot Katana – lead skins producer at Riot Games – has addressed the feedback and confirmed that “SFX are a standard and expected part of an Epic (1350) skin, and leaving them out was an unfortunate mistake on our part due to a miscommunication internally”.

“While we do everything we can to avoid delaying content, we’re going to hold off from shipping this skin for a few patches to work on adding new SFX. This also means the skin will come off of PBE for now,” reads the post.

The original version of the skin, which appeared in the PBE for League Of Legends, can be viewed below.

Firelight Ekko will also be receiving a new homeguard animation that will give him his hoverboard he used in Arcane. While Riot says this “is not something we can add during a regular PBE cycle or to every Epic skin due to time constraints,” the post notes that “we agree with your feedback that adding this animation strongly contributes to Firelight Ekko’s story and the celebration of Arcane“.

Similarly, Firelight Ekko will also wear his mask from Arcane during his new homeguard animation.

