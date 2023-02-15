‘League Of Legends’ developer reveals “gritty” 2D RPG spin-off ‘The Mageseeker’

Riot Games has announced The Mageseeker: A League Of Legends Story, which will follow League‘s own Sylas as he raises an army to overthrow the kingdom of Demacia.

Set to launch in spring 2023, The Mageseeker is a 2D action role-playing game (RPG) developed by Digital Sun, the studio behind Moonlighter.

The Mageseeker is set in the kingdom of Demacia, where magic is outlawed outside of its ruling class. The game will follow Sylas, a champion from League Of Legends who leads an army of rogue mages to rebel against Demacian nobility.

While a trailer released today (February 15) doesn’t show too much of Sylas’ abilities, in League Of Legends he is able to channel magic through his broken shackles and can steal the magical abilities of other mages.

Publisher Riot Forge has shared that the game will tell a story of “power, identity, and justice,” and added that it will be available on both PC and console.

Outside of The Mageseeker, Riot Forge also shared release windows for another two upcoming games – Convergence and Song Of Nunu. Convergence is a time-bending 2D action-platformer following League Of Legends‘ Ekko, while Song Of Nunu is a “heartwarming single-player adventure game” featuring Nunu and Willump.

Convergence is scheduled to launch this summer, while Song Of Nunu is planned for Autumn. Both games will be available on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

The three upcoming titles will join the two games that Riot Forge already published in 2021, Ruined King and HexTech Mayhem. We awarded Ruined King four stars out of five when it launched, describing it as a “passionate love letter to the League Of Legends universe” that still managed to welcome new fans.

