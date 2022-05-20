‘League Of Legends’ dives into cosmic horror with new champion Bel’Veth

Riot Games has revealed the next League Of Legends champion, “God Of Oblivion” Bel’Veth.

After teasing a new champion announcement with a series of brief clips, Riot Games has revealed Bel’Veth – the next jungler and Void-oriented champion to join the League Of Legends roster.

Along with a first look at Bel’Veth’s splash art, Riot Games has shared a cinematic trailer featuring Bel’Veth, along with a new biography and short story.

Advertisement

On Bel’Veth’s lore, her biography shares the following:

“A terrifying empress born from the combined memories, experiences, and emotions of an entire devoured port city and its outlying ocean—Bel’Veth’s mind contains millions of years of perfectly preserved knowledge, giving her near-omniscience as she prepares to destroy both Runeterra and the domain of her progenitors, the Watchers.”

“To those who displease her, they will find her human form to be merely adaptational—nerve endings, muscles, and eyestalks—as she unfurls her titanic wings to reveal her true, monstrous figure.”

Back in April, Riot shared that Bel’Veth would be a jungler that thrives on skirmishing. Both the roadmap and Bel’Veth’s biography suggest that the Empress be able to change shape, shedding her humanoid form for something far more monstrous.

For years, League Of Legends players have been asking for Riot to release another Void champion. The last – Kai’Sa – was launched in 2018, but the last non-humanoid Void champion – Rek’Sai – was released all the way back in 2014.

Advertisement

While Riot Games is yet to share a release date for Be’Veth or details on her abilities, fans will likely hear more in the coming weeks.

In other news, Rune Factory 5 is coming to PC this summer. Originally launched exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, an update to Steam has revealed a July release date for PC.