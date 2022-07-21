‘League Of Legends’ is buffing the face of evil

The 12.14 PBE patch notes for League Of Legends have been shared online and it looks like Riot Games is buffing Teemo.

Patch 12.14 is set to release on July 27 and we already know that it will focus on stability, while also introducing a new collection of Star Guardian skins for several characters such as Akali, Morgana, Quinn, Rell, Syndra, and Taliyah.

There will also be new Chromas and Summoner Icons to fit the update’s theme, and Akali’s base voiceover update to feature a new actor has been reverted. Although her Star Guardian voice lines will still feature a new VO.

In terms of balance changes, it looks like plenty of Champions are being buffed. As the PBE patch notes explain, a number of characters like Aatrox, Kayn, and Janna have received health growth and shield increases, while Champions across the board are getting significant changes to their base abilities.

Some more notable changes include a big buff to the adorable demon himself, Teemo. The Champion will be getting a mana growth increase of 20 to 25, while his Noxious Trap ability will be getting an AP increase from 50 per cent to 55 per cent. Additionally, his mana cost has been lowered from 75 to 75-35, while his cast range has been increased from 400-900 to 600-900.

It’s not all buffs though. Seraphine is being nerfed slightly, so her Surround Sound ability will receive a lowered shield AP ratio from 35 per cent to 25 per cent, while her heal AP will be lowered from 6 per cent to 4 per cent. Gangplank is also getting significant changes to his health, which is being lowered from 640 to 600, but his health growth will be slightly increased from 104 to 114. The base damage for his Powder Keg is also being reworked from 80-180 to 75-195.

Yesterday (July 20), lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison explained that with patch 12.14, “We’re going to be focusing on stability for the rest of the season (barring some crisis) to allow for players focusing on their ranked climbs and heading into Playoffs.”

