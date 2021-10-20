‘League of Legends’ is not disabling All Chat everywhere

Riot Games is walking back its decision to get rid of /all chat in League of Legends – instead trialling the removal on a region-by-region basis.

The company recently announced it would remove /all chat from League of Legends due to increased incidents of verbal abuse. But since the announcement, the response has been mixed.

“Starting this patch, /all chat will be disabled in matchmade queues in a few regions,” Riot confirmed in a patch update. “Since our original announcement, response has varied between regions, so we’re shifting our approach and only disabling /all chat where players were most receptive to trying it out.”

Advertisement

The changes will go live with the 11.21 patch update and the test will last throughout this patch and into 11.22.

“In regions where the disable rolls out, /all chat will still be available in custom games, and no other tools are being disabled,” the company confirmed.

What will happen at the end of this public test remains to be seen, with Riot yet to decide whether or not /all chat will remain disabled in those regions, or re-enabled.

“We’ll evaluate the impact of this change through verbal abuse reports, penalty rates, surveys, and direct feedback. When the test ends, we may leave /all chat disabled, make changes to the disable, or turn it back on, on a per-region basis. We may also make adjustments during the test itself based on initial results.”

Additionally, Riot Games is yet to confirm which regions will be losing /all chat with the 11.21 patch. And some League of Legends players are more than a little dubious about how players will get around the issue.

“The whole reason they did this was to sell region transfers?” asked one Reddit user in a r/leagueoflegends thread. “2000 IQ business play.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, details from an upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion have been datamined.