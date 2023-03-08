‘League Of Legends’ MMO loses producer as Greg Street exits Riot

Greg ‘Ghostcrawler’ Street has announced that he is departing Riot Games after nine years with the company, though has said the League Of Legends massively multiplayer online (MMO) game he was executive producer for will be in “good hands”.

Street announced his departure last night (March 7), claiming “personal and professional considerations” and a number of “devastating personal losses” led to his decision to step down.

Continuing, Street touched on how stepping down will affect the development of an MMO set within the League Of Legends universe, which remains in the works at Riot but is yet to be revealed.

A combo of personal and professional considerations led me to down this path. We experienced some devastating personal losses last year and I want to be closer to my surviving family. — Greg Street (@Ghostcrawler) March 7, 2023

“I said from the beginning that building a League Of Legends MMO worthy of you all was going to be a long journey,” said Street. “The most important job I could do as part of that was to build an amazing team, and while I try to stay humble overall, I will brag about this team all day!”

Street added that “the MMO is in good hands and it’s the right time to hand over the reigns for the next phase”.

Replying to the announcement, Riot Games co-founder Marc Merrill said Street has been “a great leader and advocate for the MMO project,” and went on to share an update on Riot’s in-progress MMO.

First, we are still in early development, but have a direction that we’re very excited about. We’re working hard to deliver an experience that you’ll love. (But it will still be a VERY long road to get there – thanks for being patient with us.) [2/4] — Tryndamere (@MarcMerrill) March 7, 2023

“First, we are still in early development, but have a direction that we’re very excited about,” said Merrill. “We’re working hard to deliver an experience that you’ll love. (But it will still be a very long road to get there – thanks for being patient with us.)”

“We believe in this game and the team working on it,” continued Merrill. “If we look at development as a race, Greg has run an amazing first leg with an incredible team, and I know whoever takes the baton next will be set up for success going forward.”

Looking ahead, Street plans to continue working in game development and has “a number of exciting opportunities” he is considering.

