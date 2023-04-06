‘League Of Legends’ MMO’s ex-producer is starting his own studio

Greg ‘Ghostcrawler’ Street, the ex-producer of Riot Games‘ upcoming League Of Legends MMO, has revealed that he is in the process of founding a new studio.

READ MORE: The 8 best PC games you need to play in 2023

Street announced the news on LinkedIn today (April 6), with the developer explaining that he has moved back to Texas after 15 years in California.

“These past few years made me think a lot about my future and what I want to accomplish,” wrote Street. “They’ve made me think of the kinds of games I wanted to make as the defining milestones of my career: I want to make games I am truly passionate about and that players will love. They’ve also made me think of the effectiveness of remote work and how it can help me stay closer to my family.”

Advertisement

“That is why I’m excited to announce that I am starting my own remote studio,” the developer continued. “Our goal is to move fast and go big. Fortunately, I have found a great strategic partner aligned with this vision, and we are moving forward!”

Most importantly, players will be the judge of whether we win or lose. Things will be quiet for a bit while the adventuring party gears up, but we do plan to share what we’re working on early and often. We want to get you excited, hear your feedback, and give you the chance to… — Greg Street (@Ghostcrawler) April 6, 2023

Street added that he is not ready to share the studio’s name or details of its debut game, but teased that it will “be an MMO or something very MMO-like”.

The studio is currently at a recruitment stage, but Street has shared that it will “share what we’re working on early and often”.

Last month, Street announced his departure from Riot Games, where he served as producer for the studio’s upcoming massively multiplayer online (MMO) game set in the League Of Legends universe.

At the time, Riot Games co-founder Marc Merrill said the MMO remains in “early development” and still has a “very long road” ahead of its launch.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Bungie has acknowledged that it “missed the mark” with parts of Destiny 2‘s latest expansion.