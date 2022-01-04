‘League Of Legends’ patch 12.1 preview shows this week’s changes

The champion buffs and nerfs have been announced for this week’s League Of Legends patch 12.1.

Changes to the Riot Games title were announced by Phlox on Twitter, and we’ll break them all down below. The changes were also listed in this Reddit post. Phlox said that “this was a bit of an unusual patch since most of it was prepped before the holiday break but we did micropatch in a few changes to outlier champions.”

Champion Buffs include Diana and Gangplank. The former is getting an AP ratio increase from 40 per cent to 50 and a passive damage increase to monsters of 250 per cent to 300. Gangplank will have their Q cooldown reduced from five seconds to 4.5 seconds, and a reduced mana cost to 55-35.

Force of Nature is also getting a buff, with its stacking buff up from five to seven seconds, and magic damage reduction at max stacks increased from 20 per cent to 25.

Champion nerfs will apply to Sona and Rek’Sai, whilst there’s a system nerf to Eclipse, Immortal Shieldblow and Wits End. Eclipse is having its cooldown increased from six to eight seconds, Immortal Shieldblow is having its attack damage lowered to 50, and shield strength is down to 275-650, and Wits End is having its magic resist brought down from 50 to 40.

Lastly, there are some adjustments to Teleport, which are listed below:

Can no longer target allied minions or wards

Cooldown changed from 420-210 seconds (based on level) to 360 seconds flat

No longer grants movement speed after teleporting

Changes to Unleashed Teleport after 14 minutes

Same targeting as current Teleport

Same movement speed as current Teleport

Cooldown 270 seconds flat

A basic image version of the general buffs and nerfs coming to League Of Legends can also be found here.

In other news, game director on Valorant Joe Ziegler has announced that he is leaving that game team but staying at Riot Games.