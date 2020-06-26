‘League Of Legends’ releases medical-themed skins for COVID-19 relief

Riot Games has announced that its latest coronavirus relief charity fundraiser in League Of Legends will include medical-themed character skins.

Riot Games has created special League Of Legends skins and chromas, which are purchasable in the League Client, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going straight to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund to provide COVID-19 relief.

Check out the announcement video below.

Three characters, Akali, Shen, and Kennen, have been given new cosmetic updates that pay tribute to frontline doctors and nurses. Akali’s skin is that of a nurse, Shen’s is a surgeon and Kennen’s is a doctor of medicine.

The skins are available along with various icons, emotes and other cosmetic upgrades. Each item is available individually, but there is also a bundle available that comes with all three skins and an additional exclusive icon. More details can be found here.

Money raised through the Social Impact Fund will not only be used to support medical staff, but also families who are in need of assistance due to the pandemic. “This is a non-profit fund which allows us to distribute money directly to local nonprofits in your communities around the world,” lead producer at Riot Games Joe Tung said.

“Your donations will support pandemic relief, by supporting doctors, nurses, and other frontline workers with the resources they need… [and] will also provide critical financial aid to families and individuals who have been negatively impacted by the virus,” he added.

The charity drive is running from now till July 23. League Of Legends is a MOBA from Riot Games that is available on PC.