‘League Of Legends’ reveals its new champion Zeri to kick off Season 2022

League Of Legends has kicked off the 2022 ranked season with a bang, revealing the new champion Zeri and sharing what fans can expect over the next year.

To mark the start of Season 2022, Riot Games has shared details on the next champion coming to League Of Legends.

The new champion is called Zeri, the Spark of Zaun, and is set to launch with patch 12.2. With a focus on weaponised electricity, all of Zeri’s abilities can be checked out below.

Advertisement

Her passive is called Living Battery, and gives her a burst of movement speed whenever she receives a shield. Zeri also absorbs any shields she destroys from other enemies.

Zeri’s Q – Burst Fire – has a passive that gives her auto attack magic damage and AP scaling. Casting Burst Fire builds up energy, which adds a slow and bonus damage to her auto attack when fully charged. The active for Burst Fire shoots seven rounds that apply physical damage to the first enemy hit.

Zeri’s W is called Ultrashock Laser, which is an electric pulse that slows and damages the first enemy hit. If it hits a wall, it fires a long range laser from the point of impact.

Zeri’s E – Spark Surge – is a short dash that lets her vault or grind along any terrain she hits. It also energises her next three casts of Burst Fire, which makes the projectiles pierce through enemies.

Finally, Zeri’s ultimate ability is called Lightning Crash, which “discharges a nova of electricity, damaging nearby enemies, and overcharges herself for a moderate duration”. This overcharge gives Zeri more damage, attack speed and movement speed, and attacking enemies refreshes the duration of overcharge. While overcharged, Burst Fire’s damage concentrates into a faster triple shot that chains lightning between enemies.

Outside of the new League Of Legends champion, Riot has also shared that fans can vote on the next VGU update. The options are between Shyvana, Nocturne, Tryndamere, Skarner and Kog’Maw.

In other news, the Battlefield 2042 subreddit may be shut down due to harassment.