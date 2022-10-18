‘League Of Legends’ reveals K’Sante’s abilities and skin designed with Lil Nas X

League Of Legends developer Riot Games has revealed the abilities of K’Sante, the game’s upcoming champion that will launch with a skin co-designed by Lil Nas X.

READ MORE: The 8 best PC games you need to play in 2022

Designed to be played in top lane, K’Sante is a tank that packs plenty of crowd control (CC) and excels at duelling individual opponents.

“A mighty guardian wielding weapons forged from an apex predator he once slayed, K’Sante is a hero of his people, dominating fights with keen judgment and defiant fire,” explains Riot. “His weapons may appear defensive at first, but given the right moment, he can transform them into lethal blades, taking down giant foes others dare not approach.”

Advertisement

As for his abilities, Riot says that K’Sante is “a top, tank champion, [who focuses] on saving allies from harm, before picking out the monstrous threat on the enemy team.”

K’Sante’s abilities can be read below:

Passive – Dauntless Instinct: K’Sante’s damaging abilities mark enemies for a short duration. Attacking a marked enemy consumes the mark to deal damage plus max health physical damage.

K’Sante’s damaging abilities mark enemies for a short duration. Attacking a marked enemy consumes the mark to deal damage plus max health physical damage. Q – Ntofo Strikes: K’Sante slams his weapon, dealing physical damage and briefly Slowing targets hit. If an enemy is hit, K’Sante gains a stack for a short duration. At two stacks, K’Sante instead fires a shockwave that pulls enemies

K’Sante slams his weapon, dealing physical damage and briefly Slowing targets hit. If an enemy is hit, K’Sante gains a stack for a short duration. At two stacks, K’Sante instead fires a shockwave that pulls enemies W – Path Maker: Begin Charging: K’Sante raises his weapons defensively for a short duration becoming unstoppable, and reducing incoming damage. Release: K’Sante rams forward, dealing a percentage of max health physical damage, knocking back, and stunning enemies he passes through for a short duration based on charge time.

Begin Charging: K’Sante raises his weapons defensively for a short duration becoming unstoppable, and reducing incoming damage. Release: K’Sante rams forward, dealing a percentage of max health physical damage, knocking back, and stunning enemies he passes through for a short duration based on charge time. E – Footwork: K’Sante dashes, gaining a shield for a short duration. If dashing to an ally, the distance is significantly increased and they are also shielded. Other abilities can be cast during Footwork.

K’Sante dashes, gaining a shield for a short duration. If dashing to an ally, the distance is significantly increased and they are also shielded. Other abilities can be cast during Footwork. R – All Out: K’Sante shatters his tonfas, dealing physical damage and knocking back an enemy champion. Enemies that hit a wall will instead take a greater amount of physical damage, are knocked back over the wall, and are briefly stunned. K’Sante then dashes after the enemy and goes All Out for an extended duration.

Being in All Out means K’Sante loses a percentage of his maximum health, bonus armour and magic resist, but in return the champion gains attack damage, omnivamp, and all of his abilities are imbued with further powers.

In All Out, K’Sante’s passive instead deals physical damage and extra maximum health-based true damage, while the cooldown for his Q is reduced but no longer slows. Going All Out also refreshes Path Maker’s cooldown, increases his damage taken reduction, doubles the speed of his charge and dash, and deals extra damage based on Path Maker’s charge time. Finally, Footwork’s dash speed is increased, and dashing to a targeted location has increased range and can go over walls.

Advertisement

Outside of his abilities, Riot has confirmed that the champion will be released with Empyrean K’Sante, an unlockable skin that was co-designed by Lil Nas X as part of the artist’s ongoing collaboration with League Of Legends.

In a video published yesterday (October 17), Lil Nas X describes K’Sante as “flawless” and “slaying a bit.”

Next month, Lil Nas X will perform at the League Of Legends Worlds Final in San Francisco.