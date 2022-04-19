‘League Of Legends’ roadmap teases “entirely new kit” for Aurelion Sol

Riot Games has revealed that League Of Legends champion Aurelion Sol will receive an “entirely new kit with massive changes,” and has also teased some of the new characters joining the game.

As detailed in the latest League Of Legends champion roadmap (from April 18), Riot Games has announced that Aurelion Sol will be the recipient of the game’s first “comprehensive gameplay update” (CGU) towards the end of this year.

In the roadmap, Riot admitted that it “didn’t really deliver” on a skillset that matched players’ excitement over the star dragon’s visual design at launch. Aurelion Sol has since been the subject of several changes to his kit over the years, but Riot has explained that smaller-scale tweaks have not managed to make the mid-laner viable.

“Our goal is to give the space puppy an entirely new kit with massive changes similar to [visual gameplay update] VGUs like Urgot’s or Sion’s, while making sure that it’s still thematically cohesive with who he already is,” detailed Riot.

“We want to emphasise his dragon fantasy, as we don’t think he currently delivers on that part of his persona very well. We also think our new take on his star forging gameplay will be both spectacular to see and more intuitive to play,” added the studio.

In the roadmap, Riot also touched on updates for Udyr and Skarner, and teased two unannounced champions.

The first new champion is a “new skirmisher” for jungle players that’s referred to as an Empress. As hinted at in the roadmap, this champion will be a creature from the mysterious Void region.

The second champion teaser included less detail, yet players can expect “a colourful but deadly stranger” from the “land of a thousand colours.”

Finally, Riot shared that a second League Of Legends roadmap will be released later this year – and will include details on “a new high skill top lane tank from a region of Shurima that hasn’t been seen yet.”

