‘League Of Legends’ RPG spin-off ‘Ruined King’ arrives in early 2021

Riot Games has announced Ruined King, a new RPG spin-off of its popular MOBA game League Of Legends.

The game is being developed by Airship Syndicate, best known for Darksiders: Genesis, in partnership with Riot Games’ Riot Forge initiative, which allows third-party developers to work on games using the League of Legends IP.

Riot Forge has also released a teaser trailer which sets the time for the upcoming single-player RPG. Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story is currently set to launch in early 2021 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC. The game will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X and Series S shortly after, with current-gen players being entitled to free next-gen upgrades.

Check out the teaser below.

According to the official Ruined King website, the game will be a narrative-driven experience that will be “centered around the unlikely partnership between some familiar faces as they work together for the benefit of all Runeterra”.

The website also confirms that the game will feature several League Of Legends champions, including Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Pyke, Yasuo, Ahri and Braum. Ruined King will mark the League Of Legends franchise’s first foray onto consoles.

Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story will be the third League Of Legends spin-off to be released within two years, following collectible card game Legends Of Runeterra and mobile game Wild Rift, which is currently in open beta across select regions. Wild Rift is scheduled to launch worldwide in Spring 2021.