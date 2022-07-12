‘League Of Legends’ Star Guardian event to feature new Porter Robinson song

Riot Games has announced a Star Guardian event for League Of Legends which will bring new skins and an in-client story, along with new music from Porter Robinson.

The ten-week Star Guardian event is set to start on July 14 and will be kicked off with the release of ‘Everything Goes On’, a track made specifically for the event by Porter Robinson.

Accompanied by a music video from Riot Games, ‘Everything Goes On’ will tell the story of two Star Guardians from League Of Legends who are coming to terms with loss. Robinson wrote, produced and provided vocals for the track, and it will be available on all major streaming platforms from July 14.

Advertisement

For League Of Legends fans, the Star Guardian event will also bring plenty of new skins. This includes new Star Guardian skins for Akali, Kai’Sa, Ekko, Sona, Taliyah, Quinn, Rell, and upcoming champion Nilah. Meanwhile, Morgana and Fiddlesticks will get Star Nemesis skins.

Between July 14 and August 15, Riot Games will donate 100 per cent of sales from Star Guardian Taliyah to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, which invests in “a variety of global organisations aimed at solving some of the world’s most pressing issues”.

Besides the new skins, the event will also bring back the Ultimate Spellbook temporary game mode. There will also be an in-client narrative event which Riot says will tell “a compelling story of love and loss, forgiveness and friendship through the eye of a brand new crew led by Akali and Kai’Sai.”

Like previous narrative events in League Of Legends, players will be able to build bonds with characters in-game and unlock rewards for doing so.

Yesterday (July 11), Riot Games released ‘Sessions: Star Guardian Taliyah’ – a themed album that offers players DMCA-free music, which is useful for streaming.