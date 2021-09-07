‘League Of Legends’ Vex receives release date and ability rundown

Riot Games has shared the abilities and release date for Vex, who will join League Of Legends as the newest Yordle champion later this month.

Designed to be played as a mage in the mid lane, Vex has a kit that heavily punishes mobile characters with extra damage whenever they use a dash. In combination with her ultimate, which resets upon quickly killing a targeted champion, enemy teams will find Vex difficult to move away from.

Fans can expect Vex to launch on September 23, during patch 11.19. Ahead of release, League Of Legends players can read Vex’s abilities below.

Passive – Doom ‘n Gloom

Doom – Periodically, Vex becomes empowered by Doom, causing her next basic ability to interrupt dashes and Fear enemies.

Gloom – Whenever a nearby enemy dashes or blinks, they become marked with Gloom. Vex’s next basic attack against a marked enemy detonates the mark, dealing bonus damage and refunding part of Doom’s cooldown.

Q – Mistral Bolt

Vex launches a wave forward, dealing magic damage to enemies it passes through. After a short delay, the wave accelerates but has reduced width. Mistral Bolt detonates Gloom on any marked enemies it hits.

W – Personal Space

Vex gains a shield and emits a shockwave, dealing magic damage to enemies around her. Personal Space detonates Gloom on any marked enemies it hits.

E – Looming Darkness

Shadow flies to a location, increasing in size as it travels. On arriving, Shadow deals magic damage, slows, and marks enemies hit with Gloom.

R – Shadow Surge

Shadow flies forward, marking and dealing magic damage to the first enemy champion hit. Vex can then recast this ability to have Shadow pull her to the marked target, dealing additional magic damage.

If the marked target dies within a short time of taking damage from Shadow Surge, Vex can cast Shadow Surge again within a few seconds.

The gloomy mage will launch with one skin – Dawnbringer Vex – available to purchase from release.

Last week (August 30), lead game designer Jeevun Sidhu shared that patch 11.19 will finish off setting the stage for Worlds 2021. The current patch – 11.18 – adds all-new Pentakill skins and significant balance changes to a variety of champs.

In other news, a crossover event between Final Fantasy 14 and Final Fantasy 15 has returned and will be playable between September 13 to October 18.