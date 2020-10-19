‘League Of Legends: Wild Rift’ enters open beta later this month

Riot Games has revealed the launch dates for the open beta of Wild Rift, a mobile spin-off of League Of Legends.

The developer announced the open beta’s release date and list of available countries with a new post on its official website. The open beta will be open to players on both iOS and Android in Japan, South Korea, Timor-Leste and all ASEAN countries, except for Vietnam, on October 27.

Riot Games also noted that players in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Oceania, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey and Vietnam are currently scheduled to receive access to the open beta in early December, although the release is subject to change. Service for the game in the Americas is expected to kick off in Spring 2021, with access for all other regions coming thereafter.

The news of Wild Rift’s delayed launch outside of Asia was met with disappointment on social media. When the game was first announced in 2019, it was set to be released worldwide sometime in 2020.

The game’s lead designer Brian Feeney, who goes by Feral Pony on Twitter, subsequently explained that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has affected the development team’s work on the game. “Like most things, 2020 has #$& sucked for game dev & we can’t get it to everyone by EOY. We would if we could,” he wrote.

TL:DR, team's working hard getting the game great & out to everyone. Sadly, like most things, 2020 has #$& sucked for game dev & we can't get it to everyone by EOY. We would if we could. Thank you for the understanding, support, & feedback. We will get there and it'll be awesome https://t.co/zmdZEwFiUE — Feral Pony (@RiotFeralPony) October 19, 2020

Riot Games first began alpha testing Wild Rift in Brazil and the Philippines earlier this year, before launching a closed beta test in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia in September. Japan and South Korea later received closed beta access on October 7.

Aside from the open beta’s release date, Riot Games’ post also detailed the changes patch 1.0 would bring to the game ahead of the open beta launch. Current players can test out a number of newly added champions from October 22 to October 27, while in-game rewards and locally-tailored content will also be released daily leading up to the open beta.