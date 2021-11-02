‘Left 4 Dead 2’ beat ‘Back 4 Blood’ in player count over the weekend

Left 4 Dead 2 surpassed Back 4 Blood in its total player count during Steam‘s Halloween weekend sale.

Over this past weekend (October 30 – October 31), Back 4 Blood saw a player decline following Steam’s yearly Halloween store sale. The game went from being in the Steam top 10 most played games in October to dropping 30k players from its peak – as reported by GitHyp.

Valve also decided to put its cooperative zombie shooter Left 4 Dead 2 up for sale as well over the Halloween weekend (from $9.99 to $1.99) resulting in a massive jump in player count and reaching over 38k players – according to the SteamDB.

Despite Back 4 Blood releasing in mid-October, this discount made Left 4 Dead 2 surpass the new multiplayer game, even though its predecessor is 12-years-old. One of the main reasons for this may be because of Back 4 Blood‘s price on Steam, which is currently sitting at £49.99.

As of today (November 2), Left 4 Dead is still overtaking Back 4 Blood‘s Steam player count with 30k compared to 23k. However, the SteamDB charts do seem to be declining.

Nevertheless, since launching on October 12, Back 4 Blood has been played by over 6million people across all platforms including: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Back 4 Blood was also available from day one on the Xbox Game Pass, which may have contributed to its high player count at launch due to subscribers not paying full price to play.

Turtle Rock Studios also released a hotfix for the game following its release in order to make the campaign mode a bit easier. The update decreased the roaming special spawn rate on all difficulties while also adjusting the supply point earning rates for Blue Dog Hollow: The Sound of Thunder to better account for level repeats.

In other news, Nintendo has confirmed that Animal Crossing: New Horizons' recently announced Happy Home Paradise expansion will be the first and only paid piece of DLC.