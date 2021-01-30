‘Left 4 Dead 2’ gets DLC to replace cut content in Germany after 11 years

Valve have announced that they have released the uncut version of Left 4 Dead 2 in Germany, 11 years after it was cut to ensure release.

After appealing to German authorities, Valve have had the game re-evaluated. As a result, players are now able to download a free DLC update to the game that reverts the game back to its original version.

The full statement by Valve, and link to the DLC update are available here.

When Left 4 Dead 2 originally released in November 2009, German and Australian refused to classify the game due to its depictions of gore and violence.

In response, Valve released a censored version of the game. This version did not feature zombie dismemberment and blood splatter effects.

Zombies would also not set on fire, and when they were killed there corpses would disappear rather than remaining on the ground.

This version of the game was the only way of playing Left 4 Dead 2 in Australia until 2014, when an uncensored version was finally released.

Despite being 11 years old, Valve occasionally update with and release new content for Left 4 Dead 2, in lieu of releasing a full fledged sequel.

In September 2020, NME covered the creation of a brand new campaign, called The Last Stand, from fan-made content. Jordan Oloman wrote that the continued interest in the game is “down to the community of fans who have kept it alive.”

Turtle Rock Studios, The original developers behind Left 4 Dead, are currently working on a spiritual successor called Back 4 Blood, which is set to release later this year.