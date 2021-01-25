Legendary Herobrine seed finally found in ‘Minecraft’

The original seed from the Minecraft Herobrine story – a legendary creepypasta – has finally been located.

The story of Herobrine is familiar to many Minecraft fans as one that is intended to scare single-player mode gamers when they least expect it. The legend originated on a 4chan post in 2010, and was catapulted to notoriety when Minecraft streamer Copelan shared images that ‘proved’ the story to be true.

Herobrine is alleged to be a character that spawns in single-player mode, performing strange rituals like carving tunnels and hacking leaves from trees. He is distinguishable from the default Minecraft Steve by his white eyes that lack pupils, and odd movements. The creepypasta goes on to speculate that this is the dead brother of Minecraft creator Notch.

Notch, who never had a brother, and his game, which doesn’t include a character called Herobrine, have benefitted from the story, however, as many players racked up hours searching for him.

Lately, the Minecraft title screen seed was discovered after years of searching, so this reveal of the Herobrine seed is an exciting follow-up for fans of the game. Entering the seed on the game’s homepage will bring you to the world where the creepy character was first ‘spotted’, allowing fans to discover for themselves whether he exists or not.

The seed details are as follows:

Seed: 478868574082066804

Version: Java Alpha 1.0.16_02

Alpha coordinates: X=5.06 Y=71 (72.62 eye pos) Z=-298.54

Modern coordinates: X=5.16 Y=71 Z=-298.53

Camera angle: RX=93.75 RY=-1.2

The discovery has been attributed to Minecraft@Home’s andrew_555 (Kminster). Fans on this thread are still looking for the original seed used in the first-ever trailer for Minecraft.