‘Lego Bricktales’ gets October 12 release date

Lego Bricktales, a diorama-based puzzle-platformer from ClockStone and Thunderful Publishing, is set to launch on October 12.

Releasing for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, Lego Bricktales is a physics-based diorama puzzler which tasks players with building their way through various biomes, from a medieval castle to a tropical island, while on a quest to breathe new life into their grandfather’s amusement park – with a little robot pal on hand to help you out.

Each diorama will task the player’s building skills, offering builds of everything from aesthetic creations like a market stand or a music box, to more complicated and functional builds such as a crane of a gyrocopter – leaving the player free to create their own unique build as they work their way through the game’s world.

Advertisement

“Embark on an epic adventure across a world of beautiful Lego diorama biomes crafted brick by brick as you search for inspiration to help your grandfather reinvigorate his rundown amusement park with your little robot buddy in tow,” reads the game’s Steam page.

“Your grandfather, a genius inventor, has called you for help!” it continues, clarifying that the amusement park is about to close by request of the town’s mayor and his threats. With the help of a “powerful little robot buddy” the player is tasked with restoring the park using a “mysterious device based on alien technology”.

The game also features an unlockable sandbox mode upon completion, allowing players to improve on their original builds, or just go back to enjoy the game’s gorgeous dioramas. Collectables are also available across each of the game’s biomes, which can be used to buy new items for the player’s wardrobe and new brick colour sets for Sandbox Mode.

Players will also be able to create their own minifigure character to play in the game, with more parts made available as they make their way through Lego Bricktales’ story.

Elsewhere in games, the 1995 classic FPS Rise of the Triad is getting a remaster next year.