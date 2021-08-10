‘Lego Marvel Super Heroes’ is headed to Nintendo Switch this October

Marvel has confirmed that Lego Marvel Super Heroes is coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year.

The beloved action-adventure features an original storyline starring the likes of Iron Man, Captain America, Wolverine, Black Widow, Hulk, Deadpool, Thor, Spider-Man, Loki, and many more. In total, players can unlock over 100 playable characters either throughout the narrative or via various side missions.

The new Switch version will feature all previously released DLC packs, so this includes the Lego Marvel Super Heroes Super Pack and the Lego Marvel Super Heroes Asgard Pack.

Advertisement

Developed by Traveller’s Tales and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Lego Marvel Super Heroes was originally released back in October 2013. The game went on to receive positive reviews, before being ported to most platforms so a Switch release seemed inevitable, if not a little later than many would have anticipated.

The original Lego Marvel Super Heroes launch trailer can be checked out below:

“Featuring an original story crossing the entire Marvel Universe and filled with classic Lego videogame adventure and humour, players take on the role of their favourite Marvel superheroes as they unite to stop a host of villains from destroying the world,” wrote Marvel Entertainment associate editor of new media Marika Hashimoto in the announcement.

“Players will smash, swing and fly through the Marvel Universe as they travel to iconic locations, such as Stark Tower, the X-Mansion, Asteroid M, and Asgard,” they added.

Lego Marvel Super Heroes will launch on Nintendo Switch on October 5th, 2021. The game is already available across PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Advertisement

A Lego Super Mario new starter course featuring Luigi was announced earlier this year, with seemingly more Nintendo-related content on the way.

A fan-designed Sonic the Hedgehog Lego set is now set to receive an official release after thousands of fans voted on the design.