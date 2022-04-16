‘Lego Star Wars’ digital sales were almost as big as ‘Elden Ring’

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga‘s launch was almost as big as Elden Ring, with digital sales reaching over 60 per cent.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga saw a 61 per cent rise in sales across digital download stores, which almost matches Elden Ring‘s successful digital and physical launch.

This makes the latest Lego title “the second biggest game launch of the year overall in the UK” and the fastest-selling Lego game in history.

Xbox was the most popular platform for Lego Star Wars, accounting for 41 per cent of sales, while PlayStation was 34 per cent, PC 18 per cent, and Nintendo Switch 7 per cent.

However, when accounting for physical sales, PlayStation was the most dominant platform with 39 per cent of sales, followed closely by Xbox at 34 per cent, Nintendo Switch at 16 per cent, and PC at 11 per cent.

Other games featured in the most successful digital sales for the week ending April 10 include Fifa 22, Grand Theft Auto 5, NBA 2K22, Red Dead Redemption 2, F1 2021, Tiny Tina’s: Wonderlands, Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, and Grand Theft Auto Online.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition reportedly sold best on Nintendo Switch with a total of 44 per cent of sales, then PS4 with 31 per cent, PC with 15 per cent, and Xbox sitting at 11 per cent.

In NME’s four-star review of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Jordon Oloman said: “As a big playpen for Star Wars fans, The Skywalker Saga hits all the right notes thanks to its hilarious writing, audio-visual wonder and oodles of content to explore. However, its poor implementation of co-op and unnecessary complexity causes issues, although you can quite comfortably look past these problems (which in some cases can be patched) in favour of its moreish open-world.”

