‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ delayed from Spring 2021 release

TT Games has delayed LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which was scheduled for release in Spring 2021.

The developer made the announcement via Twitter, thanking fans for their continued patience.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga had been expected to release in late 2020 until a trailer during Gamescom 2020 confirmed that it would actually arrive in Spring 2021.

Advertisement

While a new date has not been confirmed, the message from TT Games said that this will be updated “as soon as possible”.

Thanks to all our fans for your continued patience. pic.twitter.com/tCDV9Ikftd — TT Games (@TTGames) April 2, 2021

“All of us at TT Games are working hard to make LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga the biggest and best-ever LEGO game – but we’re going to need more time to do it,” the studio said. “We won’t be able to make our intended Spring release date, but will provide updated launch timing as soon as possible.”

First announced in 2019, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to be the largest game in the LEGO Star Wars series, featuring levels from across all nine films.

As an open-world game, players will also be able to experience these levels and stories in any order they choose.

Advertisement

It is unfortunately another major game delay from publisher Warner Bros. Games, which follows the announcement of delays for Back 4 Blood, Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy, the latter two having been delayed to 2022.

It’s not just games affected by delays, as the Analogue Pocket has also been delayed to later this year.