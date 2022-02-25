‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ has finally gone gold

It’s strange when you think about it, but ‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ has been one of the most delayed games of the last year or so. Originally there was a trailer released with an October 2020 release date, which was quickly removed and reuploaded without the release date, then in August 2020 the 2021 release year was removed from the official website, and this came after prior delay in April, where the game wasn’t even given a release date.