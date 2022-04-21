‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ is Lego’s best-selling game to date

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has set the record for the biggest global launch for the Lego video game franchise, selling 3.2million units worldwide.

Today (April 21), Warner Bros. Games announced that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has surpassed all previous console game launches in franchise history in the first two weeks since its release.

The 3.2million units sold span across every region and edition, and also account for every platform, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Warner Bros. Games didn’t specify which Lego game previously held the record for the highest number of units sold, as 20 games based on franchises such as Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel, DC, and Lord Of The Rings have been developed and released by TT Games.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features all nine films from the mainline Star Wars saga as well as over 400 playable characters from across the universe.

Alongside the announcement today, the publisher also released two new character packs. The Rogue One pack brings seven new characters from the prequel film, including Jyn Erso, Bodhi Rook, Cassia Andor, K-2SO, Chirrut Îmwe, Baze Malbus and Director Krennic. Meanwhile, the Classic Character Pack features the original 1999 Lego character skins for Luke, Leia, Han, Lando, and Darth Vader.

Players can purchase each DLC pack for £2.49 individually, or they can get them both for £12 as part of the Character Collection season pass.

Last week (April 16), it was reported that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga saw a 61 per cent rise in sales across digital download stores, which almost matched Elden Ring‘s successful digital and physical launch. At the time, this made the title the second biggest game launch of the year overall in the UK.

In other news, Wizards Of The Coast has announced that the price of all physical Magic: The Gathering products will be increased later this year.